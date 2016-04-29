版本:
2016年 4月 29日

BRIEF-Descartes acquires pixi for about EUR 9.2 mln

April 29 Descartes Systems Group Inc

* Descartes acquires pixi

* Purchase price for acquisition was about EUR 9.2 million

* Purchase price paid in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

