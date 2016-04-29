BRIEF-Chevron reports Q1 loss per share $0.39

April 29 Chevron Corp :

* Chevron reports first quarter loss of $725 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.39

* Q1 sales $23 billion versus I/B/E/S view $21.43 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Worldwide net oil-equivalent production was 2.67 million barrels per day in Q1 2016, compared with 2.68 million barrels per day in 2015 Q1

* International upstream operations incurred a loss of $609 million in Q1 2016 compared with earnings of $2.02 billion

* U.S. downstream operations earned $247 million in Q1 2016 compared with earnings of $706 million a year earlier

* Foreign currency effects decreased earnings in 2016 quarter by $319 million, compared with an increase of $580 million a year earlier

* Q1 U.S. upstream operations incurred a loss of $850 million in Q1 2016 compared to a loss of $460 million from a year earlier

* Says international downstream operations earned $488 million in Q1 2016 compared with $717 million a year earlier

* Chevron CEO Watson says "our upstream business was impacted by a more than 35 percent decline in crude oil prices"

* Q1 U.S. net oil-equivalent production of 701,000 barrels per day versus 699,000 barrels per day

* International net oil-equivalent production of 1.97 million barrels per day in Q1 2016 decreased 17,000 barrels per day, or 1 percent

* U.S. downstream refinery crude oil input in Q1 2016 increased 4 percent to 957,000 barrels per day from year-ago period

* Q1 international downstream refinery crude oil input of 795,000 barrels per day in Q1 2016 increased 13,000 barrels per day

* International Q1 results declined from a year ago

* "Downstream operations continued to perform well, although overall industry conditions and margins this quarter were weaker than a year ago."

* Chevron CEO Watson says "our efforts are focused on improving free cash flow"

* Capital and exploratory expenditures in Q1 2016 were $6.5 billion, compared with $8.6 billion in corresponding 2015 period

* "We are controlling our spend and getting key projects under construction online"

* Says net charges in Q1 2016 were $1 million, compared with $416 million in year-ago period

* Continue to lower cost structure with "better pricing, work flow efficiencies," matching organizational size to expected future activity levels

* Earlier in year, started up production at Chuandongbei project in China, and continue to ramp up production in Permian basin and elsewhere

