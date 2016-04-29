BRIEF-Central Valley Community Bancorp to buy Sierra Vista Bank

April 29 Central Valley Community Bancorp
* Central valley community bancorp to acquire sierra vista
bank
* Sierra vista bank, with three full service branches will
merge with central valley community bank
* Central valley community bancorp and sierra vista bank
boards of directors have approved transaction
* Transaction would have a value of $24.0 million, or $5.22
per sierra vista bank common share
* Co's board and central valley community bank executive
management team will continue to lead combined team
* Sierra vista bank shareholders may elect to receive cash,
co's stock, or a combination of both
* Gary d. Gall ceo sierra vista bank, will join central
valley community bancorp's board upon completion of deal
