版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-WPCS appoints Sebastian Giordano as CEO

April 29 WPCS International Inc

* WPCS appoints Sebastian Giordano as its chief executive officer

* Appointed Sebastian Giordano as chief executive officer of company, removing "interim" label from his title Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐