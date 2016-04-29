版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 21:28 BJT

BRIEF-HopFed Bancorp Q1 EPS $0.08

April 29 HopFed Bancorp Inc :

* HopFed Bancorp, Inc. reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Qtrly company's net interest income was $6.7 million, compared to $7.6 million for three month periods ended march 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐