2016年 4月 29日

BRIEF-Zecotek reports Q3 sales of C$685,500

April 29 Zecotek Photonics Inc :

* Zecotek reports $685,452 of LFS scintillation crystal sales revenue for third quarter fiscal 2016

* Q3 sales C$685,500 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

