BRIEF-Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc Q1 EPS $0.37

April 29 Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc

* Blue ridge bankshares, inc. Releases 2016 1st quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

