BRIEF-Allergan receives CHMP positive opinion for enzepi

April 29 Allergan Plc

* Allergan receives chmp positive opinion for enzepi (pancrelipase) for patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (epi)

* Says if approved, allergan anticipate launching this new product across europe by early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

