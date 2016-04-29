BRIEF-United Rentals announces proposed offering of $750 mln of senior notes due 2026

April 29 United Rentals Inc
* United rentals announces proposed offering of $750 million
of senior notes due 2026
* Says net proceeds from sale of notes are expected to be
approximately $739 million
* To use net proceeds, borrowings of $144 million to redeem
all of outstanding $300 million principal amount of its 8.25%
senior notes due 2021
* Says subsidiary, united rentals (north america), inc. Is
offering $750 million principal amount of senior notes due 2026
* To also use net proceeds, borrowings to redeem $550
million of outstanding $750 million principal amount of 7.375%
senior notes due 2020
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)