2016年 4月 29日

BRIEF-Lingo Media reports Q4 earnings per share $0.02

April 29 Lingo Media Corp :

* Lingo media reports 2015 financial results

* Q4 revenue C$1.276 million versus C$1.176 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

