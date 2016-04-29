版本:
BRIEF-Draftday Fantasy Sports to buy Rant for $5 mln in cash and shares

April 29 Draftday Fantasy Sports Inc :

* Wetpaint, a Draftday Fantasy Sports Company, agrees to acquire Rant, Inc. to become a leading social publisher

* To buy Rant for $5 million in cash and shares of Draftday stock equal to between 20 pct - 24 pct of fully diluted shares outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

