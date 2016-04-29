版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 22:03 BJT

BRIEF-Frequency Electronics appoints Steven Bernstein as new CFO

April 29 Frequency Electronics Inc

* Frequency Electronics appoints new chief financial officer

* Says Steven Bernstein appointed CFO

* Steve Bernstein succeeds Alan Miller, Frequency's former chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐