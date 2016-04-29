版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五

BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum names Vicki Hollub CEO

April 29 Occidental Petroleum Corp:

* Occidental Petroleum names Vicki A. Hollub chief executive officer

* Hollub succeeds Stephen I. Chazen, who stepped down as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

