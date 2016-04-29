版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六 00:00 BJT

BRIEF-Kellogg announces plans for 4 pct dividend increase beginning with Q3 of 2016

April 29 Kellogg Co

* Kellogg company declares regular dividend of $0.50 per share and announces plans for 4% dividend increase

* Plans to increase quarterly dividend by four percent to $0.52 per share beginning with Q3 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐