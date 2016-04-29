版本:
2016年 4月 30日

BRIEF-Medallion Financial says sale of $3.6 mln principal amount of its 9.00% notes due 2021

April 29 Medallion Financial Corp. Announces Exercise Of Notes Over

* Allotment option

* Sale of $3.6 million aggregate principal amount of its 9.00% notes due 2021

* Medallion financial corp says expects to use net proceeds from offering to make loans and other investments in portfolio companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

