公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六 02:15 BJT

BRIEF-Southern Silver Exploration to issue up to 10 mln units at $0.10/unit

April 29 (Reuters) -

* Southern silver announces equity financing for Oro Gold project drill program, New Mexico

* Southern Silver Exploration Corp Says plans to issue up to 10 mln units in a non brokered private placement at $0.10 per unit Source text (nCCN9S2bkF) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

