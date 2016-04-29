版本:
BRIEF-Salisbury Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.55

April 29 Salisbury Bancorp Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.55

* Salisbury bancorp, inc. Reports results for first quarter 2016; declares 28 cent dividend

* Q1 sales $1.8 million versus $2.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

