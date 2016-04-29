版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六 04:21 BJT

BRIEF-Euromax says entered into convertible loan agreement for an investment of $5 mln

April 29 Euromax Announces Non

* Brokered private placement to the european bank of reconstruction and development and finalisation of funding package with consolidated contractors company

* Euromax resources ltd says entered into a convertible loan agreement for an investment of $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

