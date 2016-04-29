BRIEF-Euromax says entered into convertible loan agreement for an investment of $5 mln

UPDATE 3-Australia says suspended MH370 search could resume in future
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
April 29 Euromax Announces Non
* Brokered private placement to the european bank of reconstruction and development and finalisation of funding package with consolidated contractors company
* Euromax resources ltd says entered into a convertible loan agreement for an investment of $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.