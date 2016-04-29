版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六 04:26 BJT

BRIEF-Enbridge Energy Partners board declares qtrly cash distribution of $0.583/unit

April 29 Enbridge Energy Partners LP :

* Enbridge Energy Partners L.P. Declares distribution for first quarter 2016

* Board of directors of General Partner has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.583 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐