2016年 4月 30日

BRIEF-CB Financial Services Q1 earnings per share $0.50

April 29 CB Financial Services Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.50

* CB Financial Services announces first quarter 2016 results

* Net interest income decreased $37,000, or 0.5%, to $7.4 million for three months ended march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

