BRIEF-1St Capital Bank Q1 earnings per share $0.17

April 29 1st Capital Bank :

* 1St capital bank announces first quarter 2016 financial results; record net interest income, deposits, assets, and equity

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

