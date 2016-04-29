BRIEF-Hometrust Bancshares reports Q3 earnings per share $0.18

UPDATE 3-Australia says suspended MH370 search could resume in future
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
April 29 Hometrust Bancshares Inc
* Hometrust Bancshares Inc reports financial results for the third fiscal quarter of 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.18
* Net interest income of $20.2 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016, remained consistent with same period in 2015
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.