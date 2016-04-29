版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六 04:38 BJT

BRIEF-Hometrust Bancshares reports Q3 earnings per share $0.18

April 29 Hometrust Bancshares Inc

* Hometrust Bancshares Inc reports financial results for the third fiscal quarter of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18

* Net interest income of $20.2 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016, remained consistent with same period in 2015

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐