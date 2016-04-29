版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六 04:37 BJT

BRIEF-MSB Financial reports Q1 earnings per share $0.03

April 29 MSB Financial Corp

* MSB Financial Corp releases first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Qtrly net interest income $2.78 million versus $2.38 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐