BRIEF-The Eastern Company Q1 earnings per share $0.10

April 29 The Eastern Co :

* The Eastern Company reports results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 sales fell 10 percent to $33.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Metal products segment has reduced its workforce by 39%

* Full effect of workforce reduction will be realized beginning in q2

* Effective may 31, 2016, company has ceased additional benefit accruals in its salaried employees defined benefit pension plan