版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六 05:01 BJT

BRIEF-Red Robin appoints Carin Stutz as chief operating officer

April 29 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc :

* Red robin gourmet burgers and brews appoints carin stutz as executive vice president and chief operating officer

* Red robin gourmet burgers and brews appoints carin stutz as executive vice president and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐