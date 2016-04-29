版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-PBF Logistics closes acquisition of East Coast Terminals

April 29 PBF Logistics LP

* PBF Logistics closes acquisition of East Coast Terminals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

