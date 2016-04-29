版本:
BRIEF-Pinetree Capital names Peter Tolnai CEO

April 29 Pinetree Capital Ltd

* Announces closing of rights offering, board and management changes

* Says Richard Patricio(CEO), Albert Contardi and Wendy Warhaft, general counsel, have left company

* Says named Peter Tolnai CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

