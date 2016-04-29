版本:
BRIEF-Harvard Bioscience Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03

April 29 Harvard Bioscience :

* Reports Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2015 results, preliminary first quarter 2016 revenues and 2016 financial guidance

* Q4 revenue $28.4 million

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $109 million to $111 million

* Harvard bioscience inc says reports that preliminary revenues for three months ended march 31, 2016 were $27.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

