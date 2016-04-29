BRIEF-Harvard Bioscience Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03

UPDATE 3-Australia says suspended MH370 search could resume in future
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
April 29 Harvard Bioscience :
* Reports Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2015 results, preliminary first quarter 2016 revenues and 2016 financial guidance
* Q4 revenue $28.4 million
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03
* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $109 million to $111 million
* Harvard bioscience inc says reports that preliminary revenues for three months ended march 31, 2016 were $27.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.