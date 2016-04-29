版本:
BRIEF-Xylitol Canada qtrly loss per share $0.014

April 29 Xylitol Canada Inc :

* Xylitol canada inc.: financial results for three and twelve months ended december 31, 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.014

* Qtrly revenue $2.09 million versus $2.20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

