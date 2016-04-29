版本:
BRIEF-Rainmaker Entertainment reports Q4 loss per share $0.07

April 29 Rainmaker Entertainment Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Revenues of $3.5 million in q4 of 2015 compare to revenues of $3.4 million same period in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

