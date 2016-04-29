BRIEF-Visionchina Media files extension for 2015 Form 20-F

April 29 Visionchina Media Inc

* Files extension for 2015 Form 20-F and discloses certain preliminary unaudited financial results for 2015

* Says estimates that revenues for year ended December 31, 2015 were approximately in range of $78.5 million to $79.5 million

* Estimates net loss attributable to shareholders for year ended December 31, 2015 was about in range of $19.3 million to $19.9 million

* Filed to extend due date by 15 days for filing annual report for year ended Dec 31, 2015, some results for year ended Dec 31, 2015