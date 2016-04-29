版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六

BRIEF-Clearford Water Systems provides update on C$24 mln debt agreement

April 29 Clearford Water Systems :

* Provides Update On C$24 Million Long-Term debt financing agreement

* Co, lender continue to work on finalizing agreements; all material terms and conditions remain unchanged

* Now anticipated that agreements will close in early may Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

