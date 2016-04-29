版本:
BRIEF-StorageVault reports fiscal 2015 annual results

April 29 StorageVault Canada Inc :

* StorageVault reports fiscal 2015 annual results; highlighting $146.2 million in acquisitions; $59.4 million increase in share capital & 2016 outlook Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

