BRIEF-Transcanada says shareholders approve appointment of 12 nominees as directors

April 29 Transcanada Corp

* Announces 2016 annual and special meeting board of director election results

* Says approval by its shareholders of appointment of 12 nominees as directors of Transcanada

* Effective today, board of directors includes new independent director, Indira Samarasekera Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

