版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六 06:02 BJT

BRIEF-United Rentals announces pricing of $750 mln senior notes due 2026

April 29 United Rentals Inc

* Announces pricing of $750 million of 5.875% senior notes due 2026

* Net proceeds from sale of notes are expected to be approximately $739 million, after underwriting discounts and commissions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐