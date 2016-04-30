BRIEF-Interval Leisure Group says brief delay in closing of Vistana Signature Experiences deal

BRIEF-Iradimed Corp reports 2017 annual and Q1 financial guidance
* Iradimed Corporation announces 2017 annual and first quarter financial guidance
April 29 Interval Leisure Group Inc :
* Interval leisure group and starwood hotels and resorts worldwide provide update on acquisition of vistana signature experiences
* Announced brief delay in planned closing of ILG's acquisition of Starwood's vacation ownership business, Vistana Signature Experiences
* Acquisition now expected to close in May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Iradimed Corporation announces 2017 annual and first quarter financial guidance
* Command Center reports strong preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 revenue
* Will produce the towers in its Manitowoc, WI and Abilene, TX facilities for 2017 delivery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: