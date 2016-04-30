BRIEF-Interval Leisure Group says brief delay in closing of Vistana Signature Experiences deal

April 29 Interval Leisure Group Inc :

* Interval leisure group and starwood hotels and resorts worldwide provide update on acquisition of vistana signature experiences

* Announced brief delay in planned closing of ILG's acquisition of Starwood's vacation ownership business, Vistana Signature Experiences

* Acquisition now expected to close in May