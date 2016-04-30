BRIEF-Smart Employee Benefits Q1 revenue increased 107.1 % to $23.4 mln

BRIEF-Iradimed Corp reports 2017 annual and Q1 financial guidance
* Iradimed Corporation announces 2017 annual and first quarter financial guidance
April 29 Smart Employee Benefits Inc
* Smart Employee Benefits reports first quarter, 2016
* Q1 revenue increased by 107.1 % to $23.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Iradimed Corporation announces 2017 annual and first quarter financial guidance
* Command Center reports strong preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 revenue
* Will produce the towers in its Manitowoc, WI and Abilene, TX facilities for 2017 delivery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: