BRIEF-Smart Employee Benefits Q1 revenue increased 107.1 % to $23.4 mln

April 29 Smart Employee Benefits Inc

* Smart Employee Benefits reports first quarter, 2016

* Q1 revenue increased by 107.1 % to $23.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

