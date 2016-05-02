BRIEF-Brocade sees Q2 non-gaap earnings per share of $0.21 to $0.23

May 2 Brocade Communications Systems Inc
* Brocade reports preliminary fiscal q2 2016 financial
results
* Sees q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21 to $0.23
* Sees q2 revenue $518 million to $528 million
* Ip networking headwinds, noted in q1 2016 earnings call in
february, continue to negatively impact sales
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $551.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect revenue for q2 to fall short of original
expectations
* Prior q2 revenue outlook was $542 million to $562 million
* Prior q2 non-gaap earnings per share outlook was $0.22 to
$0.24
