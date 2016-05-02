版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 2日 星期一

BRIEF-Rightside acquires .GAMES for growing gaming industry

May 2 Rightside Group Ltd

* Rightside acquires .GAMES for growing gaming industry

* Plans to launch .GAMES in Q3 2016 starting at a standard wholesale price of $12.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

