BRIEF-Fauquier Bankshares Inc reports qtrly earnings per share $0.16

May 2 (Reuters) -

* Fauquier Bankshares announces first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.16

* Net interest income for Q1 of 2016 increased slightly to $4.82 million when compared with $4.81 million for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

