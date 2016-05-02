版本:
BRIEF-Terminix acquires Northeast operations of Catseye pest control

May 2 (Reuters) -

* Terminix acquires Northeast operations of Catseye pest control

* Terminix says Catseye staff, services and guarantees will remain same

* Terminix says acquired business operations will continue operating as Catseye Pest Control with support of Terminix and Servicemaster Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

