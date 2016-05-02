版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 2日 星期一 21:51 BJT

BRIEF-Beacon Roofing Supply says buys Fox Brothers Company

May 2 Beacon Roofing Supply Inc

* Beacon Roofing Supply announces acquisition of Michigan-based Fox Brothers Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

