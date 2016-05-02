BRIEF-Ferrari signs MOU with FCA Bank for financial services JV

May 2 Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari says:

* signs a memorandum of understanding with FCA Bank (FCAB) for a joint venture in the financial services business in Europe

* MoU is for FCAB to acquire a majority stake in Ferrari Financial Services AG

* the JV will support sales of Ferrari cars in certain European countries by offering innovative vehicle financing solutions to customers; funding will be provided by FCA Bank

* the MoU will be transformed into definitive agreements later this year

* Chairman Sergio Marchionne tells analysts on a conference call that the agreement is first step in Ferrari's plan to get out of financial services business, something it considers non-core Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)