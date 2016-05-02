BRIEF-Ferrari signs MOU with FCA Bank for financial services JV

BRIEF-ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
* ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
May 2 Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari says:
* signs a memorandum of understanding with FCA Bank (FCAB) for a joint venture in the financial services business in Europe
* MoU is for FCAB to acquire a majority stake in Ferrari Financial Services AG
* the JV will support sales of Ferrari cars in certain European countries by offering innovative vehicle financing solutions to customers; funding will be provided by FCA Bank
* the MoU will be transformed into definitive agreements later this year
* Chairman Sergio Marchionne tells analysts on a conference call that the agreement is first step in Ferrari's plan to get out of financial services business, something it considers non-core Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
CHICAGO, Jan 17 Caesars Entertainment Corp's main operating unit won court approval on Tuesday for a plan to shed $10 billion of debt and end a contentious $18 billion bankruptcy filed nearly two years ago to the day.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared divided as it weighed whether people who have filed for bankruptcy can sue companies that attempted to collect old debt from them that was not required to be paid back because of state statutes of limitations.