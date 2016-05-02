版本:
BRIEF-Harley-Davidson elects Michael Cave as Non-Executive Chairman

May 2 Harley-Davidson Inc

* Davidson board elects Cave as non-executive chairman

* Michael Cave succeeds Richard Beattie Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

