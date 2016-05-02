BRIEF-Dex Media enters restructuring support agreement, expects to commence Chapter 11 bankruptcy

BRIEF-ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
* ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
May 2 Dex Media Inc :
* Dex Media enters into restructuring support agreement; launches solicitation of votes for prepackaged plan of reorganization
* Agreement restructures more than $2.4 billion of debt
* Intends to complete its restructuring during Q3 of 2016
* Plan provides for payment of all allowed vendor claims in full; business operations will continue as usual
* Expects to commence voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases in United States bankruptcy court for District of Delaware
* Company and its creditors will seek to implement restructuring through a prepackaged plan of reorganization
* Dex Media's senior secured lenders will exchange their current $2.12 billion of claims for a new $600 million new first-lien term loan
* Unsecured noteholders will receive a $5 million cash payment and warrants to purchase up to 10% of post-reorganized equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Jan 17 Caesars Entertainment Corp's main operating unit won court approval on Tuesday for a plan to shed $10 billion of debt and end a contentious $18 billion bankruptcy filed nearly two years ago to the day.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared divided as it weighed whether people who have filed for bankruptcy can sue companies that attempted to collect old debt from them that was not required to be paid back because of state statutes of limitations.