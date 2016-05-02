BRIEF-Colonial Coal to sell 24 mln units of co in private placement

BRIEF-ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
* ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
May 2 Colonial Coal International Corp
* Colonial Coal International Corp.: Proposed private placement and 10% Flatbed property interest acquisition
* Says in conjunction with proposed private placement corporation has agreed to sell 24 million units of co
* Says sale at a price of $0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of $2.4 million
* Says corresponding agreement by investor group to acquire a 10% interest in corporation's Flatbed property
* Says deal for cash consideration of $5 million
CHICAGO, Jan 17 Caesars Entertainment Corp's main operating unit won court approval on Tuesday for a plan to shed $10 billion of debt and end a contentious $18 billion bankruptcy filed nearly two years ago to the day.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared divided as it weighed whether people who have filed for bankruptcy can sue companies that attempted to collect old debt from them that was not required to be paid back because of state statutes of limitations.