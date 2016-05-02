BRIEF-Colonial Coal to sell 24 mln units of co in private placement

May 2 Colonial Coal International Corp

* Colonial Coal International Corp.: Proposed private placement and 10% Flatbed property interest acquisition

* Says in conjunction with proposed private placement corporation has agreed to sell 24 million units of co

* Says sale at a price of $0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of $2.4 million

* Says corresponding agreement by investor group to acquire a 10% interest in corporation's Flatbed property

* Says deal for cash consideration of $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)