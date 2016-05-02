BRIEF-Alcoa reaches power agreement to improve competitiveness of Intalco Smelter

BRIEF-ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
* ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
May 2 Alcoa Corp :
* Alcoa reaches power agreement to improve competitiveness of Intalco Smelter
* Amendment to power contract is effective July 1, 2016 through Feb. 14, 2018
* Reached an agreement with Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) that will help improve competitiveness of its Intalco Smelter
* Smelter will not curtail at end of Q2 as previously announced by company
* Amendment provides for additional access to market power during the period
CHICAGO, Jan 17 Caesars Entertainment Corp's main operating unit won court approval on Tuesday for a plan to shed $10 billion of debt and end a contentious $18 billion bankruptcy filed nearly two years ago to the day.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared divided as it weighed whether people who have filed for bankruptcy can sue companies that attempted to collect old debt from them that was not required to be paid back because of state statutes of limitations.