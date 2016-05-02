BRIEF-American Express elects Ralph de la Vega to board

BRIEF-ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
May 2 American Express Co:
* American Express Company elects Ralph de la Vega to board of directors
* Since February 2016, de la Vega is vice chairman of AT&T Inc. And CEO of Business Solutions and International Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Jan 17 Caesars Entertainment Corp's main operating unit won court approval on Tuesday for a plan to shed $10 billion of debt and end a contentious $18 billion bankruptcy filed nearly two years ago to the day.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared divided as it weighed whether people who have filed for bankruptcy can sue companies that attempted to collect old debt from them that was not required to be paid back because of state statutes of limitations.