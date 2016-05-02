版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 02:08 BJT

BRIEF-American Express elects Ralph de la Vega to board

May 2 American Express Co:

* American Express Company elects Ralph de la Vega to board of directors

* Since February 2016, de la Vega is vice chairman of AT&T Inc. And CEO of Business Solutions and International Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐