版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 03:27 BJT

BRIEF-First Merchants Corp increases dividend 21 pct to $0.14/shr

May 2 First Merchants Corp :

* First Merchants Corporation announces a 21% increase in cash dividend

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐