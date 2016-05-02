BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $1.21 including items

BRIEF-ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
* ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
May 2 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $1.21 including items
* Q1 revenue $7.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $7.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On track to start fitusiran Phase 3 program in mid-2016; plans to report updated hemophilia patient data in July
* Expects to complete enrollment of revusiran phase 3 endeavour trial in late 2016 with data readout in mid-2018
* Increases year-end cash guidance to over $1 billion, including $150 million of restricted marketable securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
CHICAGO, Jan 17 Caesars Entertainment Corp's main operating unit won court approval on Tuesday for a plan to shed $10 billion of debt and end a contentious $18 billion bankruptcy filed nearly two years ago to the day.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared divided as it weighed whether people who have filed for bankruptcy can sue companies that attempted to collect old debt from them that was not required to be paid back because of state statutes of limitations.